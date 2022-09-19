Tajikistan Market Situation Update, No. 45 (September 12-18, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to the last week, the prices of key food commodities such as wheat flour, vegetable and cotton oils continued to decrease in the range of 1-3% due to import increases from foreign countries and ongoing harvest of wheat.

Compared to average retail prices of August 2022, prices of most food commodities remained stable. The prices of key food commodities such as wheat flour, vegetable oil and sugar are lower in the range of 1-6%

Compared to the last year, prices of most food commodities got higher, although there are some commodities, which prices got lower. TOP-3 food commodities with the biggest increase compared to 1 year ago are onions (+100%), cabbage(+50%) and wheat flour (+35%). The food commodities, which prices got lower are carrots (-20%), cotton oil (-2%)and vegetable oil (-1%).

The decrease in petrol prices continued in 4 markets at 1%, while they remained the same in 11 other markets. At the same time, the diesel prices decreased in 5 markets in the range of 1-2%, they increased in the Khorog market by 2% and remained the same in 9 other markets.