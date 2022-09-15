Tajikistan Market Situation Update, No. 44 (September 5 - 11, 2022)

Highlights
-
Compared to the last week, the prices of key food commodities such as wheat flour, vegetable oil and sugar decreased overall in the range of 1-4% due to import increases from foreign countries and ongoing harvest of wheat. A decrease in prices of mutton and chicken meat was also reported in many of the monitored markets in the range of 1-6%.
-
Under seasonal factors, prices of potatoes, onions, carrots and other vegetables increased in some of the monitored markets and decreased in others. Only onion prices continued to decrease in 5 markets and remained the same in 10 other markets.
-
Compared to average retail prices of August 2022, prices of most food commodities remained stable. The prices of key food commodities such as wheat flour, vegetable oil and sugar are 4% lower overall. Potatoes and onions prices are also lower by 17% and 26% compared to the last month.
-
A decrease in petrol prices was reported in Bokhtar, Hisor, Ishkoshim, Kulob and Rasht markets by 1%, while it increased in the Qubodiyon market by 10% and remained the same in 9 other markets. While diesel prices decreased in Istaravshan, Khorog, Kulob, Kushoniyon and Panjakent markets in the range of 1-4%, they increased in the Ishkoshim market by 4% and remained the same in 9 other markets.
-
Compared to the last week, wage labour rates remained stable in the majority of markets and only skilled wage rates decreased in Hisor and Isfara markets by 7-8%.