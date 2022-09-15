Tajikistan Market Situation Update, No. 44 (September 5 - 11, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to the last week, the prices of key food commodities such as wheat flour, vegetable oil and sugar decreased overall in the range of 1-4% due to import increases from foreign countries and ongoing harvest of wheat. A decrease in prices of mutton and chicken meat was also reported in many of the monitored markets in the range of 1-6%.

Under seasonal factors, prices of potatoes, onions, carrots and other vegetables increased in some of the monitored markets and decreased in others. Only onion prices continued to decrease in 5 markets and remained the same in 10 other markets.

Compared to average retail prices of August 2022, prices of most food commodities remained stable. The prices of key food commodities such as wheat flour, vegetable oil and sugar are 4% lower overall. Potatoes and onions prices are also lower by 17% and 26% compared to the last month.

A decrease in petrol prices was reported in Bokhtar, Hisor, Ishkoshim, Kulob and Rasht markets by 1%, while it increased in the Qubodiyon market by 10% and remained the same in 9 other markets. While diesel prices decreased in Istaravshan, Khorog, Kulob, Kushoniyon and Panjakent markets in the range of 1-4%, they increased in the Ishkoshim market by 4% and remained the same in 9 other markets.