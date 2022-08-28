Tajikistan Market Situation Update, No. 42 (August 22-28, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to the last week, the average prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable in the majority of markets in the current reporting period. Rice and sugar prices increased overall by 2%. Prices also increased for chicken and haricot beans in half of the monitored markets.

In the current reporting period, the decline in the price of potatoes and onions continued due to ongoing harvest, while starting last week, the prices of carrots and cabbage began to rise due to reduction of their stocks in the markets.

Compared to average retail prices of July 2022, prices of most food commodities remained stable. Prices of potatoes and cabbage decreased compared to the last month by 17% and 36% respectively, but cabbage prices increased by 8%.