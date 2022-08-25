Tajikistan Market Situation Update, No. 41 (August 15-21, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to the last week, a slight decrease in prices of some monitored food commodities was observed in the current reporting period. Prices for wheat flour, vegetable / cotton oils and sugar decreased in the range of 1-3%. These price decreases have been attributed to import increases from foreign countries and ongoing harvest of wheat.

Vegetable prices such as potatoes and onions have continued to decrease last few weeks due to ongoing harvest. But, compared to the last week, prices of carrots and cabbage increased by 2% and 6% due to reduction of their stocks in the markets.

Compared to average retail prices of July 2022, prices of most food commodities remained stable. Prices of potatoes and cabbage decreased compared to the last month by 17% and 19% respectively.

Prices of petrol and diesel have remained stable this reporting period compared to the last week.