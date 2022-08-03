Tajikistan Market Situation Update, No. 38 (July 25-31, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to the previous week, a slight increase was observed in the prices of some monitored food commodities. Thus, increases in the average prices of sugar by 2%, milk by 3%, eggs by 2% and haricot bean by 4% were reported. The biggest increase was seen in onion price by 13%.

Prices of commodities such as wheat flour, potatoes, carrots and cabbage increased in some of the monitored markets and decreased in others. The largest increase was seen for wheat flour +6% in the Istaravshan market, potatoes +8% in the Kushoniyon market, carrots +67% in the Isfara market and cabbage +50% in the Kushoniyon market.

Compared to the last month, prices for many food commodities remained high. The biggest increase was seen in onion price by 71%. Milk, eggs, chickpeas, haricot bean and carrots prices increased in the range of 2%-15%. Prices of wheat flour, cooking oils, sugar, chicken meat and cabbage decreased in the range of 1%-9%.

Compared to the last week, petrol prices increased in Kulob,

Murgob and Rasht markets by 2-4%, and decreased in Hisor and Isfara markets by 2-3%. While diesel prices decreased in Isfara,

Kushoniyon and Murgob markets by 2-4%.

Compared to the last week, unskilled wage rates decreased in Hisor, Ishkoshim and Panjakent markets in the range of 13%-22% and skilled wage rates in Ishkoshim and Panjakent markets in the range of 9%-20%.