Tajikistan Market Situation Update, No. 36 (July 11-17, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to the previous week, a slight increase was observed in the prices of some monitored food commodities. Thus, increases in the average prices of wheat flour, vegetable/cotton oils and sugar by 2%, eggs by 6%, potatoes by 5% and onions by 13% were reported

Compared to the retail prices of the last month, prices for some food commodities remained high. The biggest percentage increase was seen in onions and eggs price by 16% and 13% respectively.

Rice, beef / mutton / chicken meats, chickpeas and potatoes prices increased in the range of 1%-4%. Prices of wheat flour, sugar, milk, carrots and cabbage decreased compared to the last month in the range of 1%-9%

Compared to the last year, prices of most food commodities got higher, although there are some commodities, which prices got lower. TOP-3 food commodities with the biggest increase compared to 1 year ago are onions (+233%), potatoes (+52%) and wheat flour (+51%). The food commodities, which prices got lower are carrots (-62%) and haricot bean (-4%).

Petrol prices increased in the Isfara and Istaravshan markets by 2% while diesel prices increased in 8. markets in the range of 1%-4% compared to the last week. The current prices of petrol and diesel remain high compared to last month's average prices by 1% and 12% respectively.

According to the NBT, compared to the last week, the exchange rate (USD) decreased in the range of 5%-10% in the majority of markets in the current reporting period.