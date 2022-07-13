Tajikistan Market Situation Update, No. 35 (July 4-10, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to the previous week, retail prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable in the majority of markets in the current reporting period. Wheat flour price continued to decrease in 6 markets in the range of 1%-3%, while it increased in the Khorog market and remained the same in 8 other markets. Sugar prices also decreased in 8 markets compared to the last week. An increase in egg price was reported in 8 markets in the range of 4% -18%.

Compared to the retail prices of the last month, prices for some food commodities remained high. The biggest percentage increase was seen in potatoes price by 13%. Egg and rice prices increased overall by 10% and 5% respectively.

Compared to the last year, prices of most food commodities got higher, although there are some commodities, which prices got lower. TOP-3 food commodities with the biggest increase compared to 1 year ago are onions (+192%), wheat flour (+49%) and potatoes (+43%). The food commodities, which prices got lower are carrots (-64%) and haricot bean (-5%).

Under seasonal factors, prices of potatoes, onions, carrots and other vegetables increased in some of the monitored markets and decreased in others. The largest increase was seen for potatoes +22% in the Hisor market, onions +41% in the Hisor market and carrots +25% in the Jayhun market.