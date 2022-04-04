Tajikistan Market Situation Update #9 (March 31 - April 3, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to last month (February), the average retail prices of some food commodities remained high. Prices of wheat flour, vegetable oil and sugar are still high by 15%, 5% and 14% respectively. These increases are attributed to the Ukraine conflict as these commodities are imported from abroad. Domestically, the cabbage price continued rising by 24% compared to last month mainly due to limited supply and increased demand.

Compared to 28th March, the average prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable in the majority of markets in the current reporting period (31st March) with decreases in prices for vegetable oil (-2%) and sugar (-1%) after notable spikes at the start of March. Prices for onions (+5%) and legumes (+3%), including chickpeas, increased compared to 28th March.

In the current reporting period (31st March), prices of petrol (-3%) and diesel (-1%) had slightly decreased compared to 28th March but remained high by 16% and 20% compared to February 2022.