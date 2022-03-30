Tajikistan Market Situation Update, #8 (March 28 - 30, 2022)

Highlights

Despite the decline in prices for many food products during the current week, which is attributed to the stabilization of exchange rates, compared to last month, the average retail prices of some food commodities remained high. Prices of wheat flour, vegetable oil and sugar are still high by 15%, 5% and 16% respectively. These increases are attributed to the Ukraine conflict as these commodities are imported from abroad. Domestically, the cabbage price continued rising to 29% compared to last month mainly due to limited supply and increased demand.

Compared to the previous week, the average prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable in the majority of markets in the current reporting period with decreases in prices for vegetable oil (-2%) and sugar (-1%) after notable spikes at the start of March. Prices of potatoes (-5%), carrots (-5%) and other vegetables are also showing decreasing trends.

Prices of petrol (-1%) and diesel (-1%) had slightly decreased compared to last week. However, the current average price of both commodities remained higher by 18% and 21% compared to last month's average price respectively.

The skilled (+5%) and unskilled (+3%) wage labour rates were observed to have increased compared to last week in some markets including Gharm, Istaravshan, Jayhun and Kulob due to increased agriculture and non-agriculture activities with the commencement of spring and warming.