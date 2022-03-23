Tajikistan Market Situation Update, #7 (March 21 - 23, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to last month, the average retail prices of some food commodities remained high. Prices of wheat flour, vegetable oil and sugar are still high by 13%, 7% and 20% respectively. These increases are attributed to the Ukraine conflict as these commodities are imported from abroad. Domestically, the cabbage price increased by 26% compared to last week mainly due to limited supply and increased demand.

Compared to the previous week, the average prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable in the majority of markets in the current reporting period. Price of wheat flour, vegetable oil and sugar are showing signs of stabilization. Vegetable oil and sugar prices decreased by 1%-2% overall and wheat flour prices reduced by 2-3% in Bokhtar, Dushanbe, Gharm and Kushoniyon markets.

Prices of petrol and diesel have remained relatively stable this reporting period compared to last week due to a slight decrease in exchange rates. However, the current average price of both commodities remained higher by 19%-22% compared to last month's average price.