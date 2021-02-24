Tajikistan
Tajikistan Market Situation Update # 7 (15-19 February 2021)
Highlights
- Staple food commodities were available in all monitored food markets during the reporting period.
- Comparison against the previous week prices increased for petrol and diesel (1-30 percent) due to the high import prices from the exporting countries and potatoes (7-11 percent) due to the seasonality.
- Compared to January 2020, some food commodities’ prices increased in all monitored markets in 2021 of the same month, such as vegetable and cotton oils (32-62 percent), beef, mutton and chicken (2.4-17.3 percent), potatoes (10-46 percent), haricot beans (13-60 percent), dried green peas (1.4-37.4 percent), sugar (25-43 percent), eggs (16-36 percent), bread (33-145 percent) and wheat flour - first grade (4-20 percent). The reason of price inflation for most of these commodities are due to the depreciation of Tajik somoni against USD and increased cost for imported commodities purchased from the exporting countries such as Kazakhstan and Russia.