Tajikistan Market Situation Update, #5 (March 14 - 16, 2022)

Highlights

Price trend of selected commodities for 01.Jul. 2020-14.Mar. 2022 For second week in a row, the negative impact of Ukraine crisis due to Russian invasion is starting to show in the monitored markets across Tajikistan. The retail price of wheat increased by 6% and sugar price also increased by 4% compared to last week.

Compared to the average retail prices of February 2022, the prices of a number of monitored commodities increased. The prices of wheat, vegetable oil and sugar increased by 12%, 10% and 19% respectively.

The producers and wholesalers in some markets suspended the supply of goods to retailers. Therefore, some grocery shops were seen closed in the monitored markets in Rasht valley and Murgob.

Similarly, prices of petrol and diesel increased by 7% and 9% respectively compared to last week and by 18% and 21% compared to February 2022. Some filling stations were reported to be closed.

In order to stabilize prices, the Agency for State Material Reserves has established mobile sales outlets in the market and has been selling a fixed amount of staple food to the public at relatively low prices. This was observed in Dushanbe, Khujand, Bokhtar, Rasht, Khorog, Kulob and Kushoniyon