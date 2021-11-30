Tajikistan Market Situation Update #43 (15-19 November2021)

Highlights:

During the current reporting period, the food commodities were found to be sufficiently available.

Compared to the previous week, slight increase in prices of some monitored food commodities was observed in the current reporting period. Increase in potato price was reported in most monitored markets in the range of 4-14 percent. These price increases have been attributed to temporary fluctuations in supply and demand conditions in the regional markets. Wheat flour price has increased slightly by 4 percent in Dushanbe, Isfara, Istarayshan and Kulob markets. Prices also increased for chicken, carrot, cabbage and chickpeas. According to the enumerators, this was caused by high demand from consumers and not enough supply.

Compared to average prices of last month, prices of some food commodities saw an increase. Price of wheat is still higher by 3 percent. Biggest percentage increase was seen in the price for potatoes and cabbage by 11-12 percent mainly due to limited supply and increased demand. Onion prices increased overall by 5 percent and price of chickpeas increased by 6 percent compared to last month.

