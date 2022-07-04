Tajikistan Market Situation Update #33 (June 27-29, 2022)

Highlights Price trend of selected commodities for 01.07.20 - 27.06.22 Compared to the previous week, retail prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable in the majority of markets in the current reporting period. Prices of potatoes continued to decrease, but onions and carrots prices increased in some of the monitored markets and decreased in others, while cabbage prices have continued to increase in some markets.

Compared to the retail prices of May 2022, prices for some food commodities remained high in the current reporting period, including wheat flour by 1%, riсe by 4%, eggs by 5%, chicken meat by 2% and onions by 5%. The biggest increases were in potatoes prices by 30% compared to the last month.

Since the beginning of the year, the average retail price of wheat flour has increased by 34% and compared to the last year by 51%

Petrol prices remained the same as last few weeks, while diesel prices continued to increase in the majority of monitored markets in the range of 2%-5%.

According to the NBT, this week the exchange rate (USD) again started to increase after several weeks of decline and so far the increase is small yet - only 1%.