Tajikistan Market Situation Update, #3 (February 28 - March 4, 2022)

Highlights:

During the current reporting period, the food commodities were found to be sufficiently available in the 9 monitored markets across the country.

Compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable in the majority of markets in the current reporting period with the exception of cabbage which increased by 5%-43% in 8 of the 9 monitored markets. Biggest increases in cabbage price were observed in Kulob and Bokhtar markets.

Compared to average retail prices of February 2022, prices of most food commodities remained stable except for cabbage which increased by 12% overall. Prices of egg and carrot decreased compared to last month by 5% and 6% respectively.

Prices of petrol and diesel have remaind stable this reporting period compared to last week and last month.