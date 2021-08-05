Tajikistan Market Situation Update #29 (19-23 July 2021)

Highlights

Staple food commodities were available in all monitored food markets during the current reporting period.

Compared to previous week, the prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable during the reporting period, except for increase in potato prices by 11-17 percent in 3 markets, cabbage by 8-40 percent in 3 markets and slight increase in beef and mutton prices in some markets.

Compared to last month, the prices of carrots and onions have declined in the current week in most markets due to the recent harvest leading to greater availability of these food commodities. Several markets reported increase in meat prices during the current reporting period compared to last month’s overall average.