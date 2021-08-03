Tajikistan Market Situation Update #28 (12-16 July 2021)

Highlights

• Staple food commodities were available in all monitored food markets during the reporting period.

• Compared to previous week, the prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable during the reporting period, except for increase in potato by 6-14 percent in 4 markets and slight increase in beef and mutton prices in some markets. In Gharm, potato prices fell by 25 percent. In Bokhtar, prices of milk and eggs increased significantly by 33% and 25% respectively, attributed to the increased demand due to Eid Al-Adha celebrations.

• Compared to last month, the prices of carrots and onions have declined in the current week in most markets due to the recent harvest leading to greater availability of these food commodities. Several markets reported increase in meat prices compared to last month.

• Compared to last week, the price of petrol and diesel price was found to have increased by 2-25 percent in most of the monitored markets, with the biggest increase in petrol price seen in the Bokhtar markets at 25 percent.