Tajikistan Market Situation Update #27 (June 6-8, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to the previous week, retail prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable in the majority of markets in the current reporting period except for potatoes which continued to increase overall by 10%. Onions and carrots prices increased in some of the monitored markets and decreased in others. Cabbage prices continued to decrease by 10% due to the increasing new season harvest.

Compared to the retail prices of May 2022, prices for some food commodities got higher in the current reporting period. The biggest percentage increases were seen in the prices of potatoes, onions and carrots by 47%, 13% and 13%. Similarly, prices of wheat flour, vegetable/cotton oil and chicken meat increased by 7%, 4%, and 3% respectively. Prices of cabbage, milk, chickpeas and haricot bean decreased compared to the last month in the range of 3%-31%.

Prices of petrol and diesel have remained stable this reporting period compared to the last week. Comparing fuel prices with the last year, petrol prices increased by 23% and diesel prices by 34%.

The unskilled and skilled wage labour rates were observed to have increased by 11% and 9% respectively in Ishkoshim market compared to the last week. While compared to the rates of May 2022, wage rates increased overall by 5% for unskilled and 3% for skilled labour.