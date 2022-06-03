Tajikistan Market Situation Update #25 (May 30 - June 1, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to the previous week, retail prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable in the majority of markets in the current reporting period. Prices of wheat flour have continued to increase in 4 markets, but increase rate is slowing down a bit. Potatoes and onions prices also increased by 7% and 5% respectively compared to the previous week

Compared to the retail prices of April 2022, prices for some food commodities got higher in the current reporting period. The biggest percentage increases were seen in the prices of potatoes and onions by 29%. Similarly, prices of carrots, wheat flour, vegetable/cotton oil, and sugar increased by 19%, 11%, 5% and 1% respectively. Prices of rice, milk, eggs and haricot bean decreased compared to the last month in the range of 3%-5%.

Prices of petrol and diesel have remained stable this reporting period compared to the last week. Comparing fuel prices with the last year, petrol prices increased by 24% and diesel prices by 36%.

Compared to the rates of April 2022, the unskilled and skilled wage labour rates increased overall by 12% for unskilled and 6% for skilled labour.