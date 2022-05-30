Tajikistan Market Situation Update #24 (May 26-29, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to 23rd May, retail prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable in the majority of markets in the current reporting period (26th May). Prices of wheat flour have continued to increase in 7 markets, only increase rate slowed down a bit. An increase in onion price was reported in 7 markets in the range of 2% -17% while it decreased in the Jayhun market by 6% and remained the same in 7 other markets. Potato prices also increased in 3 markets compared to the previous reporting period.

Compared to the retail prices of April 2022, prices rose for some food commodities including wheat flour and vegetable oil in the current reporting period (26th May). The prices of wheat flour and vegetable oil increased by 10% and 5% respectively. Similarly, prices of potatoes, onions and carrots increased in the range of 18%-22% compared to April 2022, which is attributed to starting supply of new season harvest.

Prices of petrol and diesel have remained stable this reporting period (26th May) compared to the last reporting period (23rd May).

Comparing fuel prices with the last year, petrol prices increased by 26% and diesel prices by 38%.

The unskilled and skilled wage labour rates were observed to have increased by 14%-20% respectively in Hisor market compared to the last reporting period (23rd May). While compared to the rates of April 2022, wage rates increased overall by 12% for unskilled and 6% for skilled labour.

The Khorog market returned to normal operations after last week's unrest. In the current reporting period (26th May), the market was fully open and the number of customers was increasing at the market. Also, the roads are fully open in all directions.