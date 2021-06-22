Tajikistan Market Situation Update #24 (14-18 June 2021)

Highlights

Staple food commodities were available in all monitored food markets during the reporting period.

Compared to previous week, the prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable during the reporting period, except for increase in cabbage by 7-50 percent and carrots by 9-13 percent (two markets).

Compared to last month, the prices of commodities such as potatoes and onions have declined in the current week due to on-going harvest leading to greater availability of these food commodities in the main markets except carrots, which still stays high compared to last month.

Compared to last week, slight increase in petrol and diesel prices was observed, with highest petrol price observed in Gharm out of all major markets monitored, primarily due to lower availability.