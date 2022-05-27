Tajikistan Market Situation Update #23 (May 23-25, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to the previous week, retail prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable in the majority of markets in the current reporting period with the exception of wheat flour prices, which have continued to rise in 10 markets in the range of 1%-6%. Prices of wheat flour are showing increasing trends from the middle of April after a short period of stabilization. This price increase is attributed to price increases in the producing countries and decreased imports.

Compared to the retail prices of April 2022, prices of wheat flour, vegetable oil and sugar were higher by 12%, 6%, and 3% respectively in the current reporting period. Comparing wheat flour, vegetable oil and sugar prices with the last year, their prices increased by 49%, 12% and 26% respectively.

Under seasonal factors, prices of potatoes, onions, carrots and other vegetables increased in some of the monitored markets and decreased in others. The largest increase was seen in the Bokhtar market for potatoes +17%, in the Qubodiyon market for onions +17%, in the Istaravshan market for carrots +3% and in the Gharm market for cabbages +20%.

Prices of petrol and diesel have remained stable in the majority of the monitored markets this reporting period compared to the last week. Comparing fuel prices with the last year, petrol prices increased by 26% and diesel prices by 37%.