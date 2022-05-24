Tajikistan Market Situation Update #22 (May 19-22, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to 16th May, retail prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable in the majority of markets in the current reporting period (19th May) with the exception of wheat flour prices, which have continued to rise in 9 markets in the range of 1%-6%. Prices of wheat flour are showing increasing trends from the middle of April after a short period of stabilization. This price increase is attributed to price increases in the producing countries and decreased imports of wheat flour.

Compared to the retail prices of April 2022, prices of wheat flour, vegetable oil and sugar were higher by 11%, 5%, and 3% respectively in the current reporting period (19th May). Comparing wheat flour, vegetable oil and sugar prices with the last year, their prices increased by 46%, 12% and 27% respectively.

Under seasonal factors, prices of potatoes, onions, carrots and other vegetables increased in some of the monitored markets and decreased in others. The largest increase was seen in the Hisor market for potatoes +27%, in the Istarayshan market for onions +14%, in the Panjakent market for carrots +14% and in the Murgob market for cabbages +12%.

Prices of petrol and diesel have remained stable in the majority of the monitored markets this reporting period (19th May) compared to the last reporting period (16th May). Comparing fuel prices with the last year, petrol prices increased by 28% and diesel prices by 40%.