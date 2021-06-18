Tajikistan Market Situation Update #22 (31 May – 4 June 2021)

Highlights

Staple food commodities were available in all monitored food markets during the reporting period.

• Compared to the previous week, the prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable during the reporting period, except for increase in carrots by 12-14 percent (two markets). Carrot prices are expected to stabilize in coming weeks as supply starts to increase from the harvest.

• Prices of commodities such as potatoes, cabbages and onions have continued to decline in the current week due to on-going harvest leading to greater availability of these food commodities in the main markets.

• In the Bokhtar markets of Khatlon region where some districts recently experienced floods, there have not been noticeable increases in the food prices. The prices of potatoes and milk in-fact have decreased by 14% and 25% percent respectively compared to previous week.

• Compared to last week, slight increase in petrol and diesel prices were observed.