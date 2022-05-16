Tajikistan Market Situation Update #20 (May 12-15, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to 9th May, retail prices of food commodities remained stable in the majority of markets in the current reporting period (12th May). But prices of wheat flour have continued to rise in 9 markets in the range of 1%-7%. Comparing wheat flour prices with the last year, wheat flour prices increased by 43%.

Compared to the retail prices of April 2022, prices of wheat flour, vegetable oil and sugar were higher by 11%, 2%, and 12% respectively in the current reporting period (12th May). seasonal factors, prices of potatoes, onions, carrots and other vegetables increased in some of the monitored markets and decreased in others. The largest increase was seen in the Istarayshan market for potatoes +23%, in the Jayhun market for onions +22% and in the Panjakent and Istarayshan markets for carrots +25%.

Prices of petrol and diesel have remained stable in the majority of the monitored markets this reporting period (12th May) compared to the 9th May. Comparing fuel prices with the last year, petrol prices increased by 27% and diesel prices by 41%.