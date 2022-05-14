Tajikistan Market Situation Update #19 (May 9-11, 2022)

Highlights

Compared to the previous week, retail prices of food commodities remained stable in the majority of markets in the current reporting period. But prices of wheat flour have continued to rise in 5 markets in the range of 1%-3%. Comparing wheat flour prices with the last year, wheat flour prices increased by 42%.

Compared to the retail prices of April 2022, prices of wheat flour, vegetable oil and sugar were higher by 10%, 2%, and 12% respectively in the current reporting period.

Under seasonal factors, prices of potatoes, onions and carrots increased due to the reducing stocks of last year's harvest and starting supply of new harvest. Prices of cabbage, cucumber and tomatoes decreased due to on-going harvest leading to greater availability of these food commodities.

Prices of petrol and diesel have remained stable in the majority of the monitored markets this reporting period compared to the last week. Although the current average prices of both commodities are lower by -2% and -4% compared to the prices of April 2022 respectively, but they are still above the price levels before the notable spikes at the start of March by 8% and 12% respectively.