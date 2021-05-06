Tajikistan Market Situation Update #16 (19-23 April 2021)

Highlights

• Staple food commodities were available in all monitored food markets during the reporting period.

• Compared to the previous week, the prices of some monitored food commodities increased during the reporting period, most notably for vegetable and cotton oils by 2-20 percent, carrots by 14-52 percent and cabbage by 4-50 percent.

• The prices for petrol and diesel remained stable compared to last week while they increased by 2-21 percent compared to last month.

• Compared to March 2021, some food commodities’ prices increased in most monitored markets in the current reporting period of 19-23 April. This includes vegetable and cotton oils (4-39 percent), beef, mutton and chicken (1-17 percent), potatoes (2-20 percent), carrots (9-75 percent).