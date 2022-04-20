Tajikistan Market Situation Update #13 (April 18-20, 2022)

Highlights

1 Compared to last week, the average retail prices of most monitored food commodities remained stable during the reporting period with the exception of rice and carrots. Eggs and sugar prices decreased by -5% and -2% respectively compared to last week.

2 The average prices of potatoes (-2%), cabbage (-2%), tomatoes (-5%) and cucumbers (-3%) decreased, but at the same time, the prices of carrots (+3%), apple (+1%) and mandarin (+6%) increased compared to the previous week due to seasonal factors influencing prices.

3 Compared to the average retail prices of March 2022, prices of most food commodities remained stable except for increase in carrots by 31 percent. Prices of some commodities like potatoes, vegetable oil, eggs, cabbage and sugar decreased slightly compared to last month.

4 Prices of petrol (-1%) and diesel (-1%) have continued to decline in the current reporting period compared to last week. Also, the current average prices of both commodities are lower by -10% and -7% compared to the average prices of March 2022 respectively.

5 Compared to March 2022, the average skilled and unskilled wage labour rates were observed to have increased by 11% and 5% respectively mainly attributed to increased labour demand with the arrival of spring.