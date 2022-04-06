Tajikistan Market Situation Update #10 (April 4-6, 2022)

Highlights

The average retail prices of most key commodities are showing signs of stabilization in the majority of markets in the last couple of weeks, although not yet down to the level before the notable spikes at the start of March, which were attributed to the Ukraine conflict as these commodities are imported from abroad. Average retail price of wheat flour is unchanged compared to last week and vegetable oil decreased slightly by 1 percent.

The average prices of onion (+10%), carrots (+20%) and other vegetables increased compared to the previous week due to seasonal factors influencing prices.

Compared to the average retail prices of March 2022, prices of some food commodities remained high. Prices of wheat flour, rice and eggs are high by +7%, +6% and +14% respectively.

Prices of petrol (-2%) and diesel (-1%) had slightly decreased compared to last week. However, the current average price of both commodities remained higher by +3% and +8% compared to the average prices of March 2022 respectively.