Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan - Border clashes (ICRC,Tajikistan Red Crescent Society, Kyrgyzstan Red Crescent Society, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 September 2022)

Clashes across the Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border erupted on 14 September, with artillery and gunfire exchange. A ceasefire was instigated, yet intermittent heavy artillery and gunfire continued in several border villages during 16-18 September. A renewed ceasefire prevails, yet the situation remains tense. As of 19 September, the total death toll was 39 and 135 people injured on the Tajik side, and 59 deaths and more than 100 injured on the Kyrgyz side. Kyrgyz authorities have evacuated approximately 5,000 people from affected border villages, and claim 136,000 people have been displaced. In Tajikistan, more than 2,000 allegedly have been displaced. As of 19 September, border crossings between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan remained closed, except for people on diplomatic missions.