Tajikistan: Heatwave - Early Action Protocol summary (EAP2021TJ01)

The IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) has approved a total allocation of CHF 249,971 from its Forecast based Action (FbA) mechanism for the Tajikistan Red Crescent Society. The approved amount consists of an immediate allocation of CHF 65,470 for readiness and CHF 102,006 for pre-positioning and CHF 82,494 automatically allocated to implement early actions once the defined triggers are met.

The FbA by the DREF is a Forecast-based Financing funding mechanism managed by the DREF. Allocations for the FbA by the DREF are made from a separate financial component of the DREF and do not affect the reserves of the DREF appeal code. Unearmarked contributions to the FbA by the DREF are encouraged to guarantee enough funding is available for the Early Action Protocols being developed.

SUMMARY OF THE EARLY ACTION PROTOCOL

According to WB data, there are various natural hazards occurring on an annual base in Tajikistan, most frequent and most impactful of which are earthquakes, floods, landslides (78% out of all natural hazards) and extreme temperatures (5%). While floods and earthquakes are more manageable from the point of view of protocol of actions and population awareness, extreme temperatures including heatwaves, remain less explored and insufficient in terms of state coverage and population awareness.

In the context of Tajikistan, heatwaves become even more hazardous due to lack of official data on the negative impact of heatwaves on the population. While the forecasts provided by Tajik Hydromet (The State Agency for Hydrometeorology ) are available and accessible, and would allow to identify the target area for activation of the EAP, there is no official data on the impact of heatwave on the local population. There is no mechanism in the country that would link heatwaves with the increase in exacerbated illness and mortality in the target area. This is also due to the national context according to which local population rarely seek medical attention and prefer to go for self-medicating.

Hence, in order to collect data on the impact of heatwaves on the local population in the selected target area, RCST and project partners conducted surveys. Taking into account climate change during the last 10-15 years, a heatwave became a newly relevant natural hazard in Tajikistan. In the past years, consequently, the Government of Tajikistan realized that heatwave could affect many sectors related to both population and rural infrastructure including livelihoods. However, due to the absence of proper exploration on heatwaves and fewer available information in comparison with other, recurrent natural hazards (flood, earthquake, landslide etc.) in the country, there is not enough impact data available for heatwaves (see chart below).

The EAP focuses on the heatwave events that has a return period of 5 years or less occurring in different areas of Tajikistan during the seasonal hot months. Early action (EA) will be activated based on five to three days weather forecasts, giving the RCST three to five days to act before the extreme event begins.

This EAP for heatwave has been designed to be implemented jointly by the RCST, GRC, RCRCCC, CoES, Hydromet, local authorities and community leaders. All actors involved in this EAP have a key role to play during the coordination and activation of early actions. In this regard, this EAP is a part of the contingency plan of the RCST.