Tajikistan: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRTJ028

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster Continuous heavy rains resulted in mudflows and floods countrywide between 1 and 7 June 2019. In total, 10 mid-scale mudflows and floods have occurred throughout Tajikistan. 1350 households (6,750 people) were heavily affected in Khatlon province (Vose,

Farkhor, Temurmalik, Pyanj and Khuroson districts), Sughd province (Devashtich, Isfara, Penjikent and Knibodom districts) and in Direct Ruled Districts (DRD) Rudaky and Fayzobod. At least 4 persons were killed in Khuroson, Penjikent and Pyanj. The mudflows repeatedly hit the same locations (in Farkhor and Vose) on 6 June 2019. Around 650 households were evacuated to neighbouring villages into safe places i.e. schools, mosques and relatives’ houses, and have already returned to their houses, but another 150 households from Farkhor district remain evacuated in safe locations. The Government commenced relief operations in all the affected districts and calls for assistance from in-country humanitarian partners.

According to the results of the preliminary assessment conducted by the National Emergency Response Commission in the affected areas, as of 7 June 2019, the total number of residential houses with structural damages caused by mudflows and floods stands at 1,350 households in 1,000 houses1 , out of which 354 houses are heavily damaged and destroyed, 272 are partially damaged and another 374 houses are mudded. The number of destroyed and heavily damaged houses may increase, once the detailed assessment has been completed. Mudflows and floods damaged and destroyed assets and stocks of the population (livestock, food, water supply systems, latrines, household items etc.), and also damaged auxiliary premises and land plots of the residential houses, including crops. Furthermore, infrastructure, such as roads and bridges connecting the villages, riverbank protections, as well as agricultural lands have been destroyed, increasing the humanitarian needs of the population. The Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of Tajikistan (CoES) calls to scale-up the delivery of assistance. The Chairman of the CoES (co-chair of Rapid Emergency Assessment and Coordination Team (REACT) called an extraordinary meeting on 7 June 2019 with several REACT partners to provide update on the situation and presented outstanding needs. Government-led damage and needs assessment continues in all the affected districts and is being compiled by the CoES.