02 Jun 2018

Tajikistan: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRTJ027

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 02 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (335.54 KB)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Heavy and prolonged rains on 16-21 May caused floods in the southern part of Tajikistan affecting 9 villages in 2 districts of Khatlon Province. According to the results of the rapid assessment conducted by the Government Emergency Response Commission and the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of Tajikistan (CoES) between 17 and 26 May, at least 6 people were killed, 1,145 households (5,725 people) were heavily affected, infrastructure objects were damaged or destroyed in Farkhor and Panj districts of Khatlon Province.

In Bokhtar region of Khatlon Province, in Chorbog, Pakhtadasht, Ittifoq and Mashal jamoats of Vakhsh districts 6 households’ land plots (around 30 people) were flooded and people lost their harvest.

In Sughd Province around 3 ha of arable lands, 800 m of village internal roads and 10 ha of land plots in Ruzi obnok village of Penjikent and 51 km of motorway and irrigation channel were destroyed damaging 300 m of pipes. The main road connecting Kurgoncha village of Jabbor Rasulov district with the district centre town was blocked. A pedestrian bridge constructed under the RCST “Transborder” programme in that village was destroyed.

Floods and mudflows in the Province caused 8 causalities, mainly due to population's negligence.

Farkhor district

According to the assessment reports, 168 households (840 people) have been affected in the district. In total, 6 houses are completely destroyed and another 11 houses are partly destroyed and unusable. Furthermore, 151 houses have been mudded and inhabitants lost their belongings. Auxiliary buildings and land plots have also been damaged in Surkhob, Vahdat and Nurmat Safarov villages, Ghalaba jamoat of Farkhor district.

Panj district

A total of 977 households (4,885 people) have been affected in the district with 20 houses completely destroyed, 8 houses partly destroyed and another 949 houses, auxiliary buildings and land plots mudded and damaged in Kommunizm, Peshqadam, Namuna, Selgah, Kabud Saifiddinov, Otchopar villages in Ozodagon jamoat of Panj district.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.