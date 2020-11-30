Tajikistan: Floods DREF n° MDRTJ029 Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Continuous heavy rains resulted in mudflows between 14 and 16 May 2020 in Khatlon Province, Asadullo, 18th Hizb (former Partsyezd) and Pakhtaobod villages of Khuroson district, Ergash village in Kushoniyon district, Galaba Street of Vahdat town and Surkhdara village in Fayzobod district. In total, seven mid-scale mudflows and floods have occurred throughout Tajikistan.

There were 338 households (1,690 people) heavily affected in Khatlon province (Khuroson district) and in Regions of Republican Subordination (RRS) Vahdat town and Fayzobod district another 11 households. At least one person was killed and another one person missing because of the events. Around 305 households were evacuated to neighbouring villages into safe places, i.e. schools, mosques and relatives’ houses.

Reportedly, out of the destroyed houses, the owners have dismantled 11 before the assessment was conducted by the relevant agencies\services. The Local Disaster Management Commission has invited additional experts from relevant agencies/services, for detailed assessment of the damaged buildings. While Khuroson district authorities have announced that land plots in safe locations will be allocated, the decision on eligible households were guided by results of the assessment. The Government commenced relief operations in some affected districts and calls for assistance from in-country humanitarian partners.

In the first days, 31 households (196 people) residents of destroyed houses were placed in the tent-camp erected nearby the local mosque, in order to avoid overcrowding and follow COVID-19 protection measures. Residents of the tent-camp consumed drinking water and used sanitation facilities of the mosque. While projectors illuminated the tent camp area, individual tents were not supplied with electricity or cooking facilities due to safety concerns. Meals for the residents were prepared and served very close to the affected houses. A first-aid point was established in the tentcamp by local healthcare services, while local police guarding the area around the clock ensured safety and security of the tent-camp.

According to the results of the preliminary assessment conducted by the National Emergency Response Commission in the affected areas, as of 18 May 2020, the total number of residential houses with structural damages caused by mudflows and floods were at 538 households out of which 72 houses were heavily damaged and destroyed, and another 466 houses were mudded. The number of destroyed and heavily damaged houses increased, once the detailed assessment had been completed. Mudflows and floods damaged and destroyed assets and stocks of the population (livestock, food, water supply systems, latrines, household items, etc.), and damaged auxiliary premises and land plots of the residential houses, including crops. Furthermore, infrastructure, such as roads and bridges connecting the villages, riverbank protections, as well as agricultural lands had been destroyed, increasing the humanitarian needs of the population. The Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defence under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan (CoES) called to scale-up the delivery of assistance.