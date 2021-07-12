Tajikistan

Tajikistan - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, NIAT) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 July 2021)

  • An earthquake of 5.8 M at a depth of 17 km occurred on 10 July at 2.14 UTC (7.14 local time) in the Tojikobod District (eastern-central Tajikistan). The epicentre was located approximately 14 km southeast of Kalanak Town (Rasht District) and 38 km east-southeast of Navobod village (Rasht District).

  • Two aftershocks of 4.6 M have been recorded in the area, as reported by USGS. According to USGS PAGER, up to 5,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.

  • The National Information Agency of Tajikistan (NIAT) reports, at least five fatalities in Bustoni village (Tojikobod District) and almost 20 damaged houses across Rasht District.

  • The authorities provided temporary accommodation, first aid and hot meals for the affected families.

