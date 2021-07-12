Tajikistan - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, NIAT) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 July 2021)

An earthquake of 5.8 M at a depth of 17 km occurred on 10 July at 2.14 UTC (7.14 local time) in the Tojikobod District (eastern-central Tajikistan). The epicentre was located approximately 14 km southeast of Kalanak Town (Rasht District) and 38 km east-southeast of Navobod village (Rasht District).

Two aftershocks of 4.6 M have been recorded in the area, as reported by USGS. According to USGS PAGER, up to 5,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.

The National Information Agency of Tajikistan (NIAT) reports, at least five fatalities in Bustoni village (Tojikobod District) and almost 20 damaged houses across Rasht District.