Tajikistan Crisis Response Plan 2020

Funding Required $1,075,000

Target Beneficiaries 10,350

IOM Vision

"A stable Tajikistan, resilient against internal and external threats and risks"

Supporting the Government of Tajikistan to mitigate impacts from disaffected returning migrants through effective reintegration, addressing complex and multifaceted border management challenges, and building the capacity of government and civil society actors to respond to mass displacement and disaster.

Context Analysis

The Tajik-Afghan border represents various ongoing challenges in terms of stability in Tajikistan. The first challenge is the proximity to unstable regions of Afghanistan, of which some areas are controlled by non-government forces (Dec 2019) and rumoured to harbour violent extremists from Tajikistan. Furthermore, Afghanistan is a major source for the smuggling of drugs and other goods, a factor destabilising the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO). Border forces have had some success in responding to these issues, but a more comprehensive approach to capacity building of border guards and border communities is needed.

Secondly, ongoing tension between the government, communities and informal power brokers in GBAO is exacerbated by economic hardship and grievances experienced by the youth population and returned migrant workers, some of whom may have experienced serious rights violations. These workers lack access to information and support to aid their economic, social and psychosocial reintegration into Tajik society. This dynamic can often be a contributor to increased tension, risk of involvement in crime, and risk of recruitment into exploitative situations or even violent extremism, when structural, individual and enabling factors interlink. To mitigate these problems, community stabilization efforts and strengthening of the migration governance system are needed.

Thirdly, unrest or outright conflict in Afghanistan increases the risk of a significant influx of refugees. The capacity of the Committee of Emergency Situations (COES) and civil society actors to manage camps and displacement sites, implement accountability mechanisms and engage effective humanitarian communications, is weak and requires intensive capacity building.

In addition to the challenges at the Tajik-Afghan border, ongoing intra-border and cross-border tension at the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, and subsequent government requests for assistance, illustrate additional border guard-community engagement challenges and the need for social cohesion efforts along other borders.