Tajikistan COVID-19 and Food Security – Monthly Update, June 2020

Key messages

The harvesting of the 2019 cereal crops, mainly wheat, was completed in September 2019, and the total harvest is estimated at a near-average level of 1.2 million tonnes. The planting of the 2020 winter wheat was competed in October/November 2019, to be harvested starting from June to August 2020, the weather conditions have been overall favourable. The planting of the 2021 winter cereal crops, mainly wheat, will start from October.

The planting of the 2020 spring crops, to be harvested beginning in August, is ongoing. According to data provided by the Tajikistan Agency on Statistics, it is estimated that the total area of planted crops in the first four months of 2020 was almost as large as the area from the same period in 2019.

Cereal imports for 2020 are forecast to be at a near-average level. Imports account for more than half of the domestic consumption needs of cereals, and wheat represents more than 90 percent of the cereal imports. Given the overall favourable output of the 2019 harvest, import requirements of wheat in 2020 (the 2019/20 marketing year) are forecast at 1.1 million tonnes, close to the five-year average level. According to the Agency on Statistics, wheat imports from January to April 2020 stood at 331 619 metric tonnes, 9 percent more than the average quantity imported during the same period during the past three years.

Prices of wheat flour and potatoes increased in March–May amid strong demand due to COVID-19 concerns. Retail prices of wheat flour, which remained overall stable until February 2020, rose moderately in March–May 2020 due to increased consumer demand amid concerns over the COVID-19.