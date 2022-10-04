Tajikistan: Border Conflict DREF Application (MDRTJ032)

Description of the event

What happened, where and when?

On 14 September 2022 the security situation in the border between Batken Oblast of Kyrgyzstan and Soghd Oblast of Tajikistan rapidly deteriorated. The tension turned into armed conflict, resulting in 41 casualties and evacuation of over 20,000 thousand people (Isfara 15,850 persons, B. Gafurov 1,962 persons and in Lakhsh district of Rasht valley is 2,500 persons) residing the border areas. The Government of both countries immediately started negotiation to establish a cease fire regime, however, the clashes continued until September 16, increasing the number of casualties and internally displaced people (IDP) from both sides. As of 18 September, full ceasefire was established and IDP from J. Rasulov district, which is considered relatively safe, started returning home. Displaced people in Isfara and B. Gafurov remain in temporary shelters. On 19 September 2022, the protocol/agreement was signed between law enforcement authorities of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, which declares withdrawal of the troops from the border and keep only border forces. Also, it was agreed to continue negotiation to resolve the border disputes.

There were a number of clashes in the past in the same border areas. As per NS statistics, since January 2022, at least 7 cases of tensions of different level were recorded. The Tajikistan NS has experience in responding to these types of events. The National Society supported with provision of psychosocial support, distribution of foods parcels, UXO information sessions and provision of CVA for the affected people. In line with preparedness initiative, the NS provided First Aid training for LDMC members, psychosocial support and safe behaviour support to community leaders.

Scope and scale

According to the reports received from the Red Crescent Society of Tajikistan's (RCST) response teams and Governmental Emergency Committee sources; at least 41 people were killed and over 20,000 people were affected by border conflict during 14 - 18 September 2022 in four bordering districts of Tajikistan including Isfara, Bobojon Gafurov, Jabbor Rasulov and Lakhsh, more than 50,000 families were indirectly affected in bordering in all four bordering districts. The affected population`s houses were partially or totally damaged and they lost their livelihoods, including food stocks and home properties.