TİKA Continues to Support Tajikistan’s Fight against the COVID19 Outbreak

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided 70,000 protective masks and 1,000 medical coveralls to risk groups, especially healthcare providers, in Tajikistan to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

Medical supplies consisting of 70,000 protective masks and 1,000 medical coveralls provided by TİKA were delivered to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection at the delivery ceremony.

In her speech at the ceremony, Tajikistan’s Deputy Minister of Health and Social Protection Saida Umarzoda reminded that TİKA has implemented various projects in Tajikistan, such as the establishment of the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled Persons and the Contemporary Diabetes School, and the renovation of the Children's Hospital of Infectious Diseases in Tursunzoda. Umarzoda noted that the medical supplies would contribute significantly to the country’s fight against the outbreak.

The medical supplies will be distributed to risk groups such as healthcare providers and customs and border protection officers.