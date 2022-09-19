Secretary-General Very Concerned about Border Clashes, Urges Kyrgyz, Tajikistan Leaders to Engage in Dialogue, Seek Lasting Ceasefire

SG/SM/21459

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following the escalation of violence along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border with great concern. He is deeply saddened by the loss of life and extends his condolences to the victims and their families.

The Secretary-General calls on the leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan to engage in dialogue for a lasting ceasefire. Both sides should take full advantage of the existing mechanisms on the ground to defuse tensions.

The United Nations stands ready to assist in identifying a sustainable solution to the border disputes, if requested by the sides.