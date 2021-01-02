Russia supports building climate resilience in Tajikistan

Dushanbe, 25 December 2020 – UNDP in Tajikistan hold a steering committee meeting to review the activity of two projects, aimed at building climate resilience in Tajikistan, which are funded by the Government of the Russian Federation, namely: “Facilitating Climate Resilience in Tajikistan” and “Building Climate Resilience in Agriculture and Water sectors in Rural Tajikistan”.

Within the framework of the first project, which is aimed at raising additional funding to the republic for implementation of climate-related initiatives, UNDP developed several project proposals that mobilized donor funds in the amount of US $ 67.6 million. It is expected that these investments will have a direct positive impact on the livelihoods of more than 132,000 people, and about half a million residents will be indirect beneficiaries.

The second project enabled more than 800 farmers in the Zeravshan Valley to receive specialized trainings, aimed at expanding the use of climate-adapted agricultural technologies, as well as finding additional sources of income for rural residents. In addition, 14,000 seedlings of fruit trees were provided by UNDP to local farmers for planting on abandoned land.

The agenda of the meeting included review of the projects progress in 2020 and annual work plans for 2021. In addition, the ways of adapting of agriculture and water management initiatives to the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic was discussed.

“Climate change is challenging us on every aspect of life. For Tajikistan, a country that largely depends on agriculture for food security and livelihoods, and at the same time one that is prone to such extreme weather phenomena as floods and drought, building climate resilience is becoming more pressing than ever. So, the importance of advocating for climate resilience in public policy and connecting local institutions to international climate financing cannot be underrated,” says UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Tajikistan Mr. Christophoros Politis.

“Supporting Tajikistan's climate resilience building is an important area of Russian assistance for long-term development of the Republic of Tajikistan. We are glad that thanks to the support of Russia, the residents of Tajikistan get access to modern technologies in the fields of agriculture, irrigation, protection and restoration of land resources, "- said Minister-Counselor of the Russian Embassy in Tajikistan Mr. Shamil Shamsutdinov.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Christophoros Politis, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP in Tajikistan. Mr. Shamil Shamsutdinov, Minister-Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the Republic of Tajikistan, Mr. Dilovar Dustzoda, Director of the Agency for Hydrometeorology of the Committee of Environmental Protection of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, local partners and beneficiaries from target districts participated in the meeting.

