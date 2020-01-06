Republic of Tajikistan Country Strategic Review: Food and Nutrition - Innovation Development Centre, Dushanbe 2018

This Review is inclusive, based on a consultative process and provides a comprehensive analysis of the problems faced by Tajikistan in ensuring food security and nutrition, and in achieving SDG 2 by 2030.

The review identifies a basic level for a common understanding of the problems and gaps in food security and nutrition, thereby facilitating the coordination of priority actions needed to eradicate hunger by 2030. The conclusions and recommendations of the Strategic Review will help to form the future directions and national priorities identified in the development programmes and strategies of Tajikistan, and will contribute to the evaluation of the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF).