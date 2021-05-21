Rapid Emergency Assessment and Coordination Team (REACT): Floods in Khatlon: 7 – 13 May 2021, Rapid Assessment Initial Findings

Background

Torrential rains of 11 May 2021 triggered over 13 mudflows in many districts of Khatlon province. According to initial reports of the Committee of Emergency Situations, among those affected Kulob appeared to be the worst affected having 3 deaths and over 15 streets of the city covered by mud.

On 12 May 2021, REACT co-chairs the Chairman of the Committee of Emergency Situations (CoES) and UN Resident Coordinator called for number of immediate actions, including: (1) provision of immediate relief aid, (2) deployment of REACT Rapid Response Team (the Team) to Kulob city for situation assessment and (3) extraordinary on-site REACT meeting in Kulob city.

Current note provides a brief overview of initial findings of situations assessment conducted by the Team in Kulob city.

Assessment findings

As the date of the assessment, Government Assessment Teams have surveyed 867 households, of which 586 households are reported to be in need of assistance. As assessment are continued, it is expected that number of affected population and people in need will increase accordingly.

Along with the households’ survey, Commission on Emergency Situations led by the Prime Minister is undertaking the damage assessment, which will provide detailed data on damages. Meanwhile, the Team observed major destructions to private houses, flood diversion channels, roads, water pipes and others.

Team also observed on-going massive response (or so called “liquidation”) actions, which include debris removal, constant disinfection of the affected territories, road access restoration and restoration of communal services.

Key observations: