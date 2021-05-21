Rapid Emergency Assessment and Coordination Team (REACT): Floods in Khatlon: 7 – 13 May 2021, Situation Report #2 as of 19 May, 2021

Highlights

Assessment of the damage is on-going by the authorities.

Latest rough estimates indicate over 2000 affected households.

Sectoral assessments are on-going/planned by REACT Sector Groups.

Relief assistance is provided by REACT partners to Jomi, Kulob and Vaksh districts.

Situation Overview

The torrential rains of 7 – 12 May 2021 triggered floods, landslides and mudflows in many of the country’s districts. The largest number of losses and destructions are faced by districts and cities of Khatlon province. Disasters affected following cities and districts: Kulob city and districts of Vakhsh, Jomi, Vose, Shamsiddini Shohin, Yovon, Dusti, Muminobod, Qushoniyon, Dangara and Khuroson.

Assessment of the damage is on-going by the authorities. Up to date, assessment reports confirm the destruction of at least 128 houses and significant damage to around 400 houses. Damages caused by disasters to private and social infrastructure have disrupted the livelihoods of over 14,500 people, according to initial estimations.

The Government of Tajikistan has activated an Inter-Agency Commission on Emergency Situations (Commission) in each disaster-affected district, which fully facilitate the response respective local operations. Furthermore, Emergency Operations Centers (Shtab) have been set up in each disaster-affected district, which collects and analyzes relevant information and coordinates the relevant response activities.

Up to-date, response actions in every district include: debris removal, restoration of road access and sewage systems, constant disinfection of the affected territories, assessment of damages and needs, collection and distribution of immediate relief assistance, as well as recovery planning.