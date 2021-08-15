QRCS protects 3,200 vulnerable Tajikistanis against Coronavirus [EN/AR]

August 15th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed a project to control the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the Republic of Tajikistan, by supporting the poor families worst affected by the virus in Dushanbe.

The project is aimed at providing urgent hygiene items to the most vulnerable people of Tajikistan. The Red Crescent Society of Tajikistan distributed hygiene kits, disinfectants, and medical masks to 1,200 vulnerable families (around 3,200 persons) from different pandemic-affected groups, mainly the patients who are taking treatment in local hospitals of Tajikistan.

Valued at $20,000 donated by QRCS, the distributed aid included hygiene kits (2,500 beneficiaries), disinfectants (200 beneficiaries), and medical masks (500 beneficiaries). All beneficiaries were selected according to the criteria agreed upon with local authorities. The National Society’s assessment showed that the most vulnerable groups were households with multiple children, the elderlies, families of medical personnel, and people with disabilities.

The operation was committed to ensuring that the SPHERE Humanitarian Charter and Minimum Standards were met. The distributions took place at Dushanbe hospitals that were convenient (easily accessible) to the target population. Some beneficiaries were covered by the house visit distribution method.

Measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission were factored in during the distribution process, such as maintaining physical distancing and good hygiene practices at distribution points. The volunteers and staff members engaged in the distribution were provided with appropriate personal protective items and trained in the proper use and disposal of those items.

The targeted vulnerable families and local authorities expressed their high gratitude and satisfaction to QRCS with the provided aid, believing that the project prevented the vulnerable families from hygiene-related issues. The Red Crescent Society of Tajikistan thanked QRCS for the provided donation and effective cooperation and wished to continue further collaboration for the benefit of vulnerable population.

This project is part of QRCS’s initiative to back the fellow National Societies in 22 countries across six continents, aimed at protecting 320,000 persons against the virus, with a total budget of QR 2,236,827. These countries are: Palestine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Laos, Vanuatu, Ethiopia, Chad, Senegal, Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Mali, Sierra Leone, Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, Venezuela, El Salvador, Peru, and Panama.

The list of activities conducted by QRCS in support of those countries includes provision of equipment and supplies for health facilities, provision of medicines and medical supplies, protection for medical professionals and volunteers, provision of food and shelter for families worst affected by loss of income, and provision of protective supplies (masks, gloves, sanitizers, etc.).