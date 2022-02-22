The Provision of COVID-19 vaccines to Tajikistan through the COVAX Facility

1. The Government of Japan provided approximately 500 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX Facility, to Tajikistan, as part of assistance by Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Tajikistan. The vaccines arrived in Tajikistan on February 21.

2. This is the first provision of COVID-19 vaccines to Central Asian countries. The vaccines we provided are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Central Asian region, including to Tajikistan. Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

3. Japan and Tajikistan celebrated the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries on February 2nd this year. We will make efforts to further develop the bilateral friendly partnership including in cooperation in response to COVID-19.