OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe organizes conference to mark World Day against Trafficking in Human Beings

Representatives of Tajikistan’s government, international organizations and civil society working to combat human trafficking came together for a conference organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe on 25 July 2019 to mark the World Day against Trafficking in Human Beings.

The conference, held in Dushanbe, focused on how joint efforts can strengthen to the fight against human trafficking.

In his opening statement, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, Ambassador Valeriu Chiveri, said: “Co-operation with Tajikistan’s law enforcement agencies has been key for the Office’s work in this area. Just as important has been our fruitful co-operation with civil society organizations in raising awareness and capacity-building. The co-operation between government agencies and civil society is vital for establishing well-functioning referral mechanisms and providing support to victims, while tackling the actual crime and its root causes.”

Jonibek Kholikzoda, the Secretary of the country’s Inter-Ministerial Commission on Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, said: “It is important that close co-operation between state bodies and civil society exists at all levels of state management and civil activity, as combating trafficking in human beings becomes difficult without focused and agreed joint efforts of these two entities.”

The conference participants also explored criminal justice responses to trafficking in Tajikistan, support services for victims and co-ordination of efforts in combating trafficking, as well as achievements and challenges in this regard.

The OSCE Programme Office made a commitment to ensure the functioning of the regular Platform for Dialogue, Knowledge and Experience-Sharing among key actors in the country dealing with anti-human trafficking efforts.

