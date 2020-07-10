OSCE donates supplies to various government and civil society partners across Tajikistan to prevent the spread of COVID-19

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe on 8 and 9 July 2020 donated various items and supplies to partners in the Tajik government as well as a number of civil society representatives in all regions of the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The recipients included the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, regional Administrations of four regions (Khatlon, Sughd, Gorno-Badakhshan and Garm), the Aarhus Centers Network, the Human Rights Centre as well as hospitals servicing border troops personnel.

The donated items included a wide range of protective gear, including antiseptics, gloves for medical examinations and surgery, and masks. The items will help hospitals, medical staff and emergency response teams to carry out their daily duties safely.