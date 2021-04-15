OSCE conducts first aid course for medical personnel serving in Tajikistan’s armed and security forces, government institutions and civil society organizations

A ten-day medical training course on providing first aid and evacuation to injured persons during explosive ordinance disposal concluded on 9 April 2021 at the Regional Explosives Hazards Training Centre under Tajikistan’s Deference Ministry located in the suburbs of Dushanbe. The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe organized the course in co-operation with Tajikistan’s Defence Ministry.

The training course brought together 15 medical personnel from different ministries, civil societies and NGOs, including the Defence Ministry, the Regional Explosives Hazards Training Centre, the Interior Ministry, the National Guard, Border Troops, the Committee of the Emergency Situations and Civil Defence, Tajikistan National Mine Action Centre and the NGO Norwegian People's Aid.

Participants enhanced their knowledge and skills on medical support management; triage administration; resuscitation techniques; bleeding control; injuries to the head, extremities, and spinal cord; and injuries sustained from mines and unexploded ordnances. Participants also discussed topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases. Simulation exercises included evacuating wounded people from minefields. Participants should be able to transfer the obtained knowledge to their colleagues in their respective agencies.

“Establishing sustainable capacity of national officers and the continuation of efforts to provide regionally recognized and certified medical training is essential and serve as a stabilizing platform for exchange of experiences and best practices in the field of explosive hazards,” said Tea Jaliashvili, Deputy Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe. She also thanked the funders of the project – the United States’ Government – for their generous support with the implementation of this project, as well as the Government of Germany for their financial contribution.

Major-General Sayorabek Bachabekzoda, Head of Engineering Department of Tajikistan’s Defence Ministry, said that with the support of the OSCE, the Ministry of Defence has been conducting training courses for EOD specialists in Tajikistan since 2014. He added that since 2017, three first aid courses have been conducted for 47 medical specialists. “Conducting such courses provide good theoretical and practical skills in rendering first aid and evacuating the wounded, thereby saving lives,” concluded Bachabekzoda.