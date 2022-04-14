The official handing-over ceremony of the dignity kits for the families of Afghan refugees in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN – 12 April 2022

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in cooperation with the UNHCR Representation in Tajikistan, with the financial support of the UK Government provided 1,080 hygiene kits and 80 food packages for Afghan refugee families, who live in Tajikistan.

The handing-over ceremony attended by Mr. Paul Robbins, Regional Portfolio Manager for Central Asia (UK CSSF), Mr. Yu Yu UNFPA Representative in Uzbekistan and Country Director in Tajikistan, Ms. Nargis Rakhimova- UNFPA Tajikistan Head of Office, Ms. Roza Minasyan, International Protection Officer UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, Mr. Musovir Bahoduri, representative of the community of Afghan refugees in Tajikistan “Ariana”, as well as officers of the above organizations and media representatives.

Mr. Yu Yu- «UNFPA would like to extend its sincere appreciation to UK CSSF, the Government of Tajikistan and UNHCR for providing funding and support to help women and girls at risk of violence, and the community of Afghan refugees for its strong commitment for the delivery of our dignity kits down to communities».

Mr. Paul Robbins - «UK CSSF funded the great work that UNFPA has carried out in strengthening the national capacities across the Central Asia in prevention and responses to the violence against women. This project has been important in development and operationalization Standard Operational Procedures, protocol and packages in health, psychosocial and police services and they are promoting a multi-sectoral support to GBV. The project has paid a special attention to the integrating the need of the vulnerable groups».

Ms. Roza Minasyan - «This support is very important because without WASH and sanitation there is a high risk of the spread of the diseases among households and communities. It is very timely to provide the dignity kits to Afghan families, women and children. This is a good start and we will continue our efforts in mobilizing funds and covering the needs, because the needs are increasing in these challenging times».

Mr. Musovir Bahoduri - «On behalf of all Afghan refugees based in Tajikistan, I want to thank for your humanitarian support and I want to thank the leadership of the country for their support and shelter».

The dignity kits include toothbrush and paste, underwear, thread and needle, shampoos, soap, towel, comb, washing powder, sanitary napkins, toilet paper, pads and other essentials.

This support is essential for Afghan refugee women and children in crisis situations. Assistance will be provided to the most vulnerable refugee families who arrived during 2021.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) delivering a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person's potential is fulfilled.

Disclaimer: This project is implemented by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) with financial assistance from the UK Government. Views expressed during project events and / or in the project publications do not necessarily reflect the official views of the UK Government or UNFPA.

Bakhtiyor Mirzoev

UNFPA

Communications and Advocacy Associate

mirzoev@unfpa.org